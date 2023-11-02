Texas blog roundup for the week of October 30

The thoughts and prayers of the Texas Progressive Alliance are with the people of Acapulco and the people of Maine as we bring you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff expresses his Mayoral thoughts about John Whitmire and Sheila Jackson Lee.

SocraticGadfly spins from politics to talk about how veggie burgers aren’t really healthy and may not be THAT environmentally friendly.

Stace makes his unpaid for, no membership required recommendations for the 2023 election, AKA the Stace Slate.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project says State Rep. Armando Walle’s support of John Whitmire for Mayor brings Greg Abbott’s DPS deportation troops that much closer to Houston communities.

================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Eyewall tries to make sense of how Hurricane Otis went from a small storm to a Category 5 in less than a day.

The Texas Living Waters Project wants more of a focus on resilience and equity in the next round of “revolving” funds for water development.

The Dallas Observer reports on a lawsuit that claims Dallas cops violated the civil rights of protesters in 2020.

The San Antonio Report tells the story of how Toyota came to San Antonio.

Texas 2036 explains the Constitutional amendments on the ballot.

