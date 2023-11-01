Dallas County suffers ransomware attack

Add them to the list.

Dallas County experienced a cybersecurity incident this month that affected parts of its network, an official confirmed on Monday.

In a statement to Recorded Future News, Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins said that there is an ongoing investigation into the incident following claims by a ransomware gang that emerged over the weekend.

“On October 19, 2023, Dallas County became aware of a cybersecurity incident affecting a portion of its environment. We immediately took steps to contain the incident and engaged an external cybersecurity firm to conduct a comprehensive forensic investigation,” Jenkins said.

[…]

On Saturday, the Play ransomware gang posted the county to its leak site, claiming to have stolen an undisclosed amount of data, which it threatened to leak by November 3.

The group was behind the devastating attack on the government of Oakland, California — which left the city paralyzed for weeks and exposed troves of sensitive information about city residents, government officials and the local police department.

Jenkins, the Dallas County judge, said the county had brought in outside experts for help.

“Our foremost priority is the safety and security of our employees, the residents, and the public we serve. We have put in place stringent security protocols to safeguard our systems and data and are collaborating closely with our external cybersecurity specialists and law enforcement to address this situation,” he said.

“As the investigation is still ongoing, we do not want to make premature assumptions about the extent of impact or other details, which may evolve as the forensic investigation advances.”

Jenkins added that the County will provide updates once more information is available.