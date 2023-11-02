Rep. Kay Granger to retire

From Monday evening.

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, won’t run for reelection, five well-placed sources who know the longtime congresswoman’s plans told the Fort Worth Report and KERA News. “I think she’s tired,” said one source. “She’s accomplished so much.” When contacted by the Report about her plans, Granger said, “We haven’t figured it out yet. We’ll figure it out soon. Keep in touch.” Granger, 80, decided some time ago that she did not want to run for a 15th two-year term, according to multiple sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity so as to allow the lawmaker to make the announcement herself. The filing for elections begins Nov. 11 and lasts until Dec. 11. Granger represents Texas’ 12th Congressional District, which covers western Tarrant County and much of Parker County. She is the chair of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, which is responsible for funding most of the federal government’s activities. Granger played a key role as part of a group of 20 Republicans who blocked Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, from becoming speaker. She supported Louisiana Republican Mike Johnson’s successful race for the spot. As chair of the Appropriations Committee, Granger was in the middle of spending battles inside her party. She delivered on a number of projects important to Fort Worth: the Panther Island/Center City flood control project; defense funding; and the USS Fort Worth, the city’s namesake ship – she’s the ship’s sponsor – that she has protected from U.S. Navy cost-cutters. Granger also has championed the federal government’s use of the F-35 fighter jet – a plane built at Fort Worth’s Lockheed Martin facility. Some of her top donors are from the defense and air transport industries, Bloomberg reports. “She’s the most powerful Texan we’ve got,” said Ben Barnes, a lobbyist and former lieutenant governor of Texas who is a Democrat but has known and admired Granger for years. “I hope she runs.”

Well, that hope has been dashed because on Tuesday Rep. Granger made it official.

After nearly three decades in the U.S. House of Representatives, Congresswoman Kay Granger (R-Fort Worth) has announced that she will not seek re-election. Granger, 80, announced on Wednesday that she will not run for House in 2024. […] “Serving my community has been the greatest honor, and I have always fought to improve the lives of my constituents,” she said in her statement. “… I have been able to accomplish more in this life than I could have imagined, and I owe it all to my incredible family, staff, friends, and supporters.” Granger said in her statement that will finish the rest of her current term. She also said she is “encouraged” by the next group of leaders in her district. “It’s time for the next generation to step up and take the mantle and be a strong and fierce representative for the people.”

As the story notes, CD12 is a pretty solidly red district: 58-40 for Trump in 2020, and 60-39 for Abbott over Beto in 2022. It was slightly less red in 2020 than in 2012, but not enough to really put it on a path to competitiveness. 2024 is going to be another weird year, and with CD12 being open I imagine the Republicans will be ready to spend a few bucks to make sure nothing unexpected happens, but barring anything truly strange it won’t be on the radar after the primary. As far as that goes, the most likely outcome seems to be that the old normie Granger will be replaced by a typical modern Republican lizard person.

At least one Republican, John O’Shea, is already running for her seat next year. O’Shea is endorsed by Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is planning to have a high profile in the March primaries after the Senate acquitted him in his September impeachment trial. Another potential candidate to succeed Granger is state Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth. His state House district overlaps with the Tarrant County part of the congressional district, and a number of domain names were registered in recent days indicating a Goldman run for Congress. Goldman released a statement Wednesday focused on Granger’s career, saying she “has been a trailblazer in so many respects.”

I’ll keep an eye on the filings to see if there might be a Democrat who could make a race out of a Paxton-clone opponent. You never know. The Fort Worth Report has more.

