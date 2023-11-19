From the inbox:

Earlier this year, the Biden Administration announced a $7 billion national “Solar For All” grant competition via the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to help expand solar energy production across the country. Harris County leaders enlisted a coalition of cities and counties throughout Texas to submit a joint application, including the cities of Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio and Travis, Dallas, and Tarrant counties.

The application, which Harris County Commissioners voted to submit last month, envisions a $400 million investment to “transform the Texas clean energy landscape for residents and workers” by increasing “solar and storage, [as well as] clean energy jobs.”

The plan would include putting rooftop solar on residential homes; a county owned and operated corporation that aggregates and negotiates the price of energy on behalf of residents; and community hubs that would provide an “island” of energy in the event that the state power grid goes dark. All told the 5-year project would benefit over 11 million people across Texas.

Harris County’s plan would also: