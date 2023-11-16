Texas blog roundup for the week of November 13

The Texas Progressive Alliance applauds the efforts and results in Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky, and elsewhere as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff considers the lower than expected turnout in the Houston elections.

SocraticGadfly first, for Veterans Day, had an “in memoriam” of Medal of Honor winner Hiroshi Miyamura. He also offered his latest thoughts on Israel-Gaza and Zelensky-Ukraine.

DosCentavos gives his bit of analysis regarding the Houston election results.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project posted about what we must expect of the Democrats we elect with democracy under assault.

============================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Eyewall explains what “Superfog” is and why it’s happening now in Louisiana.

Your Local Epidemiologist warns about states withholding vaccine information.

The Houston Press talks to a former HISD teacher apprentice who called it quits after seeing how HISD is operating now.

Franklin Strong rounded up the good, the bad, and the so-so of the 2023 school board elections in Texas.

Law Dork analyzes the Justice Department’s response to Alabama’s threat to prosecute people in Alabama who help other Alabamans seek an abortion elsewhere.

Robert Rivard minces no words about Greg Abbott’s voucher scam.

Related Posts: