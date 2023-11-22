Texas blog roundup for the week of November 20

The Texas Progressive Alliance broke its calculator trying to figure out how many turkeys Jimbo Fischer could buy now as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has updates on the State Bar disciplinary lawsuit against Ken Paxton and the whistleblowers’ lawsuit, also against Ken Paxton.

SocraticGadfly looks at what’s behind Pat Fallon’s campaign flip-flop.

DosCentavos offers some week-ending thoughts on Greg Abbott’s latest bigoted law; a giving link; and a COVID report as the holiday season arrives.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project posted the Project’s 2023 Houston municipal runoff recommendations.

=====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Texas Monthly revisits the 1991 mass shooting at the Luby’s in Killeen and how it led to the profound loosening of our state’s gun laws.

Your Local Epidemiologist points to a worrying trend in the overall vaccination rate.

The Current bemoans the inaccuracies of the reporting on the wingnut immigration bill still working its way through the Lege.

The Bloggess responds to a critic of her San Antonio bookstore.

The Dallas Observer has some better ideas for how A&M could have spent that Jimbo money.

Related Posts: