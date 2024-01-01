What are your great musical regrets?

If you’ve been going to live music concerts for any length of time, you know the pain. The pain and misery of knowing a performer or band is coming to town, thinking about going to see them, and then—for whatever reason—never actually getting your ass to the show. Maybe there’s was a conflict with a family event. Or the babysitter cancelled. Or you had a fight with your significant other. Or you had to pay the electricity bill before they shut off the lights instead of getting a ticket. Or you figured you’d see them “the next time they came to town.” But eventually, you want to kick yourself—you idiot!—for not being in the audience. And it sticks in your gut, for years and years and years. They are “The Shows That Got Away.” We polled the Houston Press music writers for their own Tales of Woe on missed musical opportunities. Pull out the handkerchiefs, dear readers, and plow ahead…

The assembled writers at the Press have some legitimate regrets, so go check out what they said. Mine is indicated by the image. Technically, as I was just 15 and living on Staten Island while Simon and Garfunkel played their iconic concert in Central Park, this wasn’t a matter of me not being able to get my act together. Even if I could have gotten parental permission to make my way into Manhattan for an evening show, I really didn’t have the wherewithal at that time in my life to pull it off. But I’ve always regretted that I didn’t try. There was nothing else like this, at least until Paul Simon did another Central Park show on his own (and in the daytime) a decade or so later. But I wasn’t living in New York then, so I had a much better excuse.

Since being in Houston, I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job seeing the shows I was most interested in. The Eagles at Rice Stadium in the mid-90s, and Bruce Springsteen at the 1895 Galveston Opera House a few years later would have been cool. But I’ve seen Springsteen a few times, and while I like the Eagles I’m not consumed with regret for not seeing them. I have some more general regrets for acts that I’ll now never get to see due to death or retirement; I never managed to see ZZ Top, and while they’re still touring after Dusty Hill’s death, it wouldn’t be the same. Here too I feel pretty lucky to have seen most of my faves at least once. All I can say is if you see a chance and you can afford it, go for it. You never know when it might be your last chance. What concert or performer do you regret missing out on?

