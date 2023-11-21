Runoff early voting begins Monday

From the inbox:

Early voting for the December 9 Joint Runoff Election begins Monday, November 27, and runs through Tuesday, December 5. Vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day except Sunday, December 3, from noon to 7 p.m. On Election Day, Saturday, December 9, the vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Tuesday, November 28 (received, not postmarked).

“Harris County will open 41 vote centers during Early Voting and 450 on Election Day. Registered voters can vote in the runoff election even if they did not vote in November,” said Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth. “More than 450,000 people voted in the November 7 election out of the more than 2.5 million registered voters in Harris County.”

City of Houston races include Mayor, At-Large Position 1, At-Large Position 2, At-Large Position 3, At-Large Position 4, Controller, and three single-member districts: Council Member District D, Council Member District G, and Council Member District H.

“The number of contests in which a voter can cast a ballot vary and are dictated by the residence and political subdivision where a voter is registered to vote,” added Clerk Hudspeth. “Voters should be aware that only citizens registered to vote within the legal boundaries of the City of Houston can vote on the contests offered by the City of Houston. A “Houston” postal address does not guarantee that a voter lives within Houston proper.”

Information regarding the City of Houston candidates in the Runoff Election can be found at https://houstontx.gov/2023-runoff-election.html.

Also on the ballot are the City of Bellaire Mayor and the City of Baytown, Council Member District No. 4.

Sample Ballots for the December 9 Joint Runoff Election will be available before Thanksgiving at www.HarrisVotes.com.

