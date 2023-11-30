Texas blog roundup for the week of November 27

The Texas Progressive Alliance hopes everyone has recovered from their tryptophan naps as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff takes a closer look at recent voter registration and turnout numbers.

For the 60th anniversary of JFK’s assassination, SocraticGadfly stumbled into a brand-new conspiracy theory.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project noted the Trump, Abbott, Texas law enforcement rally at the border.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Law Dork surveys the legal landscape and sees a lot to be worried about.

Frank Strong recaps a dismal night for books in Conroe.

In the Pink Texas reviews a bad day for textbooks at the SBOE.

The Current reads Ted Cruz’s new book so you don’t have to, not that you would have anyway.

The TSTA Blog keeps on chronicling Greg Abbott’s lies about vouchers.

