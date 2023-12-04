8 Day runoff 2023 campaign finance reports

The last campaign finance reports for the year are the 8 day reports for the runoff elections. These were mostly filed on Friday, so let’s have a look at them. The 8 Day reports from November for the Mayor’s race are here, the 30 Day reports for the At Large races are here, and the 30 Day reports for the district Council races are here. All of the reports I have collected for this cycle can be found in this Google folder.

Candidate Raised Spent Loan On Hand ====================================================== Whitmire 1,783,437 2,995,793 0 3,318,439 JacksonLee 498,414 341,575 0 235,189 Hollins 330,956 161,689 0 315,346 Sanchez 82,897 127,089 198,128 56,592 Miles Ramirez 50,422 41,130 20,000 8,241 Hellyar 185,984 169,364 0 44,891 Davis 21,930 11,654 1,500 13,874 Cantu 30,210 15,106 0 38,723 Carter 108,330 92,589 4,000 79,191 Plummer 208,115 182,046 0 26,069 Morales 11,288 1,092 21,979 16,844 E-Shabazz McGee Huffman 158,550 170,111 0 44,782 Buzbee 48,945 312,261 850,000 60,457 Castillo 130,870 124,171 10,000 113,505 R-Revilla 22,420 30,262 0 41,974

Melanie Miles, Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, and Travis McGee did not have reports filed as of Sunday afternoon when I went looking. They may get filed today, or they may have been received by the City Secretary but not posted yet. Check today and see what you see. CM Evans-Shabazz had some other issues to deal with, so who knows.

I said in my post about the 8 Day Mayoral reports that John Whitmire was in position to dominate spending in the runoff, and, well, you can see for yourself. I continue to see a bunch of Whitmire ads, both online and on TV. (He has run at least one ad during The Golden Bachelor. Jokes about the Houston electorate and Whitmire himself are left as an exercise for the reader. And yes, I know this from firsthand experience.) I have finally started to see some online ads for Sheila Jackson Lee, but suffice it to say that the ledger remains way out of balance. Jackson Lee did pick up a key endorsement over the weekend, so there’s that. (Some context for you young’uns who don’t remember any Mayors before, like, Annise Parker.)

A question that I have been asked more than once in recent days: Will Jackson Lee file to run again in CD18 if she falls short in the runoff? My best guess is that she will, but that is just my guess. I will remind everyone that Amanda Edwards and Isaiah Martin have raised a bunch of money in that race already. I would still make SJL a favorite, but that would be two elections in a row where she faced better-funded opponents. Maybe she won’t want to do that.

As far as the other citywide races go, I continue to see ads from Chris Hollins, mostly on Facebook and Instagram, and lately I’ve seen some from Twila Carter on Facebook. I’ve seen one or two from Letitia Plummer but can’t remember where. I believe we’ve received some mail from Nick Hellyar, but I’m not always on top of the snail mail before it gets put into the recycling bin.

That said, we have definitely gotten a bunch of mail and door-hangers from both District H candidates. Cynthia Reyes-Revilla has been heavily criticized for sending out a homophobic attack piece against Mario Castillo; she has lost at least one endorsement because of it. I was told there was an anti-Revilla website , presumably put up by the Castillo campaign, which might have been the impetus for the mailer. I didn’t find such a site on a cursory Google search, but even if one existed that’s a line that should not be crossed. I’m really disappointed by this, to say the least. I do not vote for candidates who engage in that kind of behavior, and I hope I have a lot of company in that.

All I can say about District G is thoughts and prayers to everyone there, who must be able to heat their homes for the winter with all of the mail they’ve surely received by now. If they had fireplaces to burn them in, anyway. It’s almost over, y’all, hang in there.

That’s it for now. The financial activity from the last week of the campaign and the days after the runoff will be reflected in the January reports, and I of course will have them when they’re posted. Until then, go vote if you haven’t already.

