Today is Runoff Day 2023

Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth reminds voters that Election Day for the Joint Runoff is tomorrow, Saturday, December 9. There will be 450 vote centers across the county open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to find a voting location near you and the estimated wait times.

Houston voters will decide on half of the city’s government-elected positions, including Mayor, Controller, four at-large council members, and three single-member district council members. Voters in Houston Council Districts D, G, and H will see seven contests on their ballot. All other Houston voters will see six. In addition, District 4 voters in Baytown will elect a council member, and Bellaire voters will elect a new Mayor. Sample ballots are available at www.HarrisVotes.com.

“Voters should be aware that only citizens registered to vote within the legal boundaries of the Cities of Houston, Bellaire, and Baytown will be able to cast a ballot in this election,” said Clerk Hudspeth. A “Houston” postal address does not guarantee that a voter lives within Houston proper.”

Close to 132,000 citizens voted early in this Joint Runoff Election, about 11% of eligible registered voters. This year, the total number of early voters was higher than the 2015 and 2019 runoff elections.

“More than 453,000 people voted in the November 7 election,” added Clerk Hudspeth. “It is hard to predict what the turnout for the runoff will be, but we encourage folks to exercise their right to vote.”

Unofficial election results will be posted at www.HarrisVotes.com as they come in on election night, starting after 7 p.m. with Early Voting and Ballot-By-Mail results. The official results will be posted after the canvass is completed.

