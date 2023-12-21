Texas blog roundup for the week of December 18

The Texas Progressive Alliance is looking forward to the Nakatomi Tower holiday party as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff points out that three of the Supreme Court justices that refused to let Kate Cox get an abortion are on the 2024 ballot, including the most notoriously anti-abortion zealot on the Court.

SocraticGadfly says RIP Craig Watkins.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said State Senator Carol Alvarado would better serve democracy by working hard for Democratic voter turnout rather than criticizing active rank and file Democratic volunteers.

=======================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Texas 2036 provides a sneak peek at its joint report on trends in extreme weather in Texas with Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon.

Texas Monthly brings you the Bum Steers of 2024.

Your Local Epidemiologist looks at the life-threatening aspects of anti-abortion legislation.

Law Dork reviews SCOTUS’ decision to take up the mifepristone appeal.

The Dallas Observer explores the excesses of a Plano megachurch’s Christmas extravaganza.

The Bloggess announced the 14th Annual James Garfield Miracle.

