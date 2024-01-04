Fifth Circuit rules EMTALA doesn’t apply to abortions

A typically crappy ruling from our least favorite appeals court.

Federal regulations do not require emergency rooms to perform life-saving abortions if it would run afoul of state law, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. After the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sent hospitals guidance, reminding them of their obligation to offer stabilizing care, including medically necessary abortions, under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA). “When a state law prohibits abortion and does not include an exception for the life of the pregnant person — or draws the exception more narrowly than EMTALA’s emergency medical condition definition — that state law is preempted,” the guidance said. Texas sued, saying this was tantamount to a “nationwide mandate that every hospital and emergency-room physician perform abortions.” Several anti-abortion medical associations joined the lawsuit as well. Since summer 2022, all abortions have been banned in Texas, except to save the life of the pregnant patient. But doctors, and their patients with medically complex pregnancies, have struggled with implementing the medical exception, reportedly delaying or denying abortion care rather than risk up to life in prison and the loss of their license. At a hearing in November, a lawyer for the U.S. Department of Justice said that while Texas law might not prohibit medically necessary abortions, the guidance was intended “to ensure that the care is offered when it is required under the statute.” “Individuals [are] presenting to emergency rooms, suffering from these emergency medical conditions,” McKaye Neumeister said. “Right now, HHS can’t ensure that the hospitals are following their obligations in offering the care that’s required.” […] Tuesday’s ruling, authored by Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt, said the court “decline[d] to expand the scope of EMTALA.” “We agree with the district court that EMTALA does not provide an unqualified right for the pregnant mother to abort her child,” Englehardt wrote. “EMTALA does not mandate medical treatments, let alone abortion care, nor does it preempt Texas law.”

See here for the previous update. It’s hard to look at this, especially in light of the Kate Cox case, and not conclude that the state of Texas is officially unbothered by the prospect of women dying because they can’t get the medical care they would need in an emergency situation. The state of Texas is saying that it will put all the blame for such a death on the doctors involved, and also that it will both prosecute and sue any doctor that does get involved, and that all this should be perfectly clear and doesn’t need any judicial intervention. Hope you can afford to travel out of state if anything goes wrong with your pregnancy, because right now that’s your only hope.

As we know, there was a different ruling in Idaho on this question, and that state has appealed the injunction on their fanatical anti-abortion law to SCOTUS. One way or another, this question will make it up to the high court, hopefully before someone dies in Texas as a result of this ruling. In the meantime, you should read Chris Geidner’s analysis of why this ruling was bad. A brief taste:

While there are many complicated administrative law issues swirling around this case — and its companion case out of Idaho — the main question comes down to whether the HHS guidance is consistent with EMTALA. “EMTALA does not mandate any specific type of medical treatment, let alone abortion,” Engelhardt wrote, adding that “EMTALA does not impose a national standard of care” and highlighting the fact that “medical treatment is historically subject to police power of the States.” None of that resolves anything, however, because DOJ isn’t arguing otherwise. And yet, a key statement in the middle of that section of the opinion summarizes the court’s view: “A medical provider can … comply with both EMTALA and state law by offering stabilizing treatment in accordance with state law.” In other words, according to the Fifth Circuit, a provider does not have to stabilize the patient if the state outlaws stabilizing the patient. The court continues from there, but that conclusion drives the remainder of the decision. This is particularly so when combined with its “dual requirement” logic, which the court uses to dismiss any possible argument that abortion care can be seen as required by federal law — and hence in conflict with a state law that restricts such care.

Go read the rest, and also read Mark Joseph Stern’s analysis, in which he points out an inconvenient truth for SCOTUS.

Consider, for a moment, the implications of the 5th Circuit’s decision. The court acknowledged a fact that the anti-abortion movement has strived mightily to conceal: Abortion bans like Texas’ imperil the health of pregnant patients, denying them the medical standards of care that doctors have applied in these tragic scenarios. In their place, doctors must apply a state-mandated fixation on preserving the fetus’s heartbeat for as long as possible—even if the pregnancy is guaranteed to end in miscarriage, even if the fetus is incompatible with life, and even if the patient is at risk of organ damage or other serious bodily impairment. Kate Cox learned this lesson the hard way when state officials, backed by the Texas Supreme Court, blocked her access to a desperately needed abortion. So did Amanda Zurawski, who nearly died after Texas denied her emergency abortion care—despite premature dilation, prolapsed membranes, and rapidly advancing sepsis—and now faces infertility due to delayed treatment. So have countless other patients denied access to emergency abortions by red-state bans. These states consistently attempt to blame patients, doctors, and even the media for these horrific, agonizing episodes. But as the 5th Circuit confirmed, the blame falls on the laws themselves. The Biden administration tried to carve out a humane exception for “stabilizing” care when a patient’s health “could reasonably be expected” to suffer severely. Republican lawmakers vehemently rejected this trade-off, doubling down on an exception so narrow and ambiguous that, in practice, a doctor cannot act until their patient reaches death’s door.

I’m sure they can’t wait to address that error. Axios, Reuters, and the Associated Press have more.

