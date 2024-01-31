SCOTx pauses Paxton deposition

Delay, delay, delay…

The Texas Supreme Court has halted depositions that were scheduled to begin Thursday in the whistleblower case against Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The all-GOP court issued an order Tuesday staying the depositions and giving the parties until Feb. 29 to respond with their broader legal arguments. The decision was made public within hours of Paxton’s top political ally — former President Donald Trump — calling on the court to end the case.

Earlier this month, a district court judge in Travis County had ordered Paxton and three top aides to sit for depositions starting Thursday with the attorney general himself. Paxton’s office fought that order up to the Supreme Court, asking the justices to at least put the depositions on hold.

The Supreme Court did not explain its ruling Tuesday. It said one justice, Evan Young, did not participate.

Three of the nine justices are up for reelection this year, though only one, John Devine, has a primary challenger.