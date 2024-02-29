Texas blog roundup for the week of February 26

The Texas Progressive Alliance knows that banning IVF won’t be the end of it for the forced-birth zealots as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff analyzed a couple of polls of Harris County Democratic primary voters.

SocraticGadfly says Jeff Goodell’s “Heat” book has several pulled punches on the future of climate change.

Stace tells us about his voting experience, his thoughts on the student revolt at UH, and a COVID report. Another thought-provoking Thoughts on Viernes.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project offered up a list of some pro-democracy candidates in the Harris County Democratic Primary.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Eyewall analyzes what we know right now about the 2024 hurricane season.

The Most Rev. Mark J. Seitz, bishop of the El Paso Catholic Diocese, vows that the Catholic Church will not be intimidated by Ken Paxton’s threats to Annunciation House.

Reform Austin introduces us to the guy who is now in jail for threatening House Speaker Dade Phelan’s life.

Texas Monthly wonders what “religious freedom” looks like in Ken Paxton’s Texas.

In the Pink Texas does fashion criticism of the Trump sneakers.

Amanda Marcotte explains why the Christian right hates IVF.

