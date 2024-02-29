2024 Primary Early Voting, Day Nine: Two more to go

A slight uptick yesterday in early voting, with the two big days to come.

Year Mail Early Total ============================== 2012 6,719 19,324 22,752 2016 11,367 45,552 56,919 2020 19,400 66,322 85,722 2024 12,448 55,456 67,904 2012 15,239 39,482 54,721 2016 17,964 62,072 84,036 2020 20,393 55,499 75,892 2024 5,162 68,231 73,393

As a reminder, Dem totals are on top, Republican ones on the bottom. Here are the Day Nine totals for this year, and here are the final totals from 2012, 2016, and 2020.

Dems should easily reach final overall turnout from 2012 today. I was asked in the comments of a previous post about comparisons to 2022, and you can see those numbers along with the 2018 numbers here. Both are greater than 2016 but less than 2020, and I’d guess that 2024 tops them, though not by a huge amount.

Here’s the Derek Ryan report through Tuesday. He speculates that final Dem primary turnout statewide will be around where 2022 was, which I will note was one of the best off-year primary totals for Dems in this century, and wonders why the Senate race hasn’t generated more interest. Not that much money spent in it is my guess for that, while the Republican primary is awash in money from voucher vultures and Paxton pimps. That’s my explanation for why the Harris County GOP is running slightly ahead of the Dems despite having fewer local races of interest. Presidential primary plus oligarch cash goes a long way.

