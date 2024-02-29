2024 Primary Early Voting, Day Nine: Two more to go

Posted on February 29, 2024 by Charles Kuffner

A slight uptick yesterday in early voting, with the two big days to come.


Year    Mail    Early    Total
==============================
2012   6,719   19,324   22,752
2016  11,367   45,552   56,919
2020  19,400   66,322   85,722
2024  12,448   55,456   67,904

2012  15,239   39,482   54,721
2016  17,964   62,072   84,036
2020  20,393   55,499   75,892
2024   5,162   68,231   73,393

As a reminder, Dem totals are on top, Republican ones on the bottom. Here are the Day Nine totals for this year, and here are the final totals from 2012, 2016, and 2020.

Dems should easily reach final overall turnout from 2012 today. I was asked in the comments of a previous post about comparisons to 2022, and you can see those numbers along with the 2018 numbers here. Both are greater than 2016 but less than 2020, and I’d guess that 2024 tops them, though not by a huge amount.

Here’s the Derek Ryan report through Tuesday. He speculates that final Dem primary turnout statewide will be around where 2022 was, which I will note was one of the best off-year primary totals for Dems in this century, and wonders why the Senate race hasn’t generated more interest. Not that much money spent in it is my guess for that, while the Republican primary is awash in money from voucher vultures and Paxton pimps. That’s my explanation for why the Harris County GOP is running slightly ahead of the Dems despite having fewer local races of interest. Presidential primary plus oligarch cash goes a long way.

