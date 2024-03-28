Texas blog roundup for the week of March 25

The Texas Progressive Alliance doesn’t want to think about California bookies as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff notes that hand counting ballots is still a bad idea.

SocraticGadfly talks about a new airline battle at Love Field.

Stace offers another edition of Thoughts on Viernes covering an SB4 protest, the Firefighter deal in Houston, and the election denying fascist on the METRO board.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said we must reach out with respect to the Palestinian protest movement.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Eater Houston looks at the long tradition of Black cowboy culture at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Texas 2036 reports that our state leads the nation in billion dollar disasters.

The Texas Signal looks at the latest report showing a significant increase in medication abortions.

Evil MoPac has some thoughts about Ken Paxton’s anti-porn crusade.

The Fort Worth Report attended the beginning of construction on Opal Lee’s new home.

