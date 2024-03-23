Texas Medical Board issues some guidance on abortion exceptions

Sort of.

The Texas Medical Board proposed a broad definition for what constitutes an emergency medical exception under the state’s otherwise strict abortion ban at its meeting Friday, disappointing some abortion rights advocates who were seeking a specific list of conditions that would qualify.

The board’s proposal follows pressure from the Texas Supreme Court — in addition to doctors and patients across the state who have been calling for guidance in navigating the abortion ban as cases of Texans forced to carry to term nonviable pregnancies have emerged over the past year in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The board’s proposed rule defined “medical emergency” as “a life threatening condition aggravated by, caused by or arising from a pregnancy that is certified by a physician places the woman in danger of death or a serious impairment or a major bodily function unless an abortion is performed.”

Reproductive rights advocates hoped the board’s draft rule could provide a shield for doctors at risk of being sued for performing abortions. However, the board said its process would be “separate and independent” from any in a criminal trial.

“You got people that are scared, and they’re facing death,” said Steve Bresnen, one of the lobbyists who initially petitioned the board for guidance. ”We think that you can do more than it seems that your proposed rule was. In that sense, we’re disappointed.”

[…]

The board listed several ways a doctor could document why an abortion was necessary, including using tools like “diagnostic imaging test results, medical literature, second opinions and or medical ethics committees that were used or consulted.”

The board also said they could not reference rape or incest, as they were “out of the board’s jurisdiction.” The Texas Legislature did not cite that as an exemption for a legal abortion in the law.

For at least 30 days, there will be space for public comment before the board puts a final rule into place. The board most likely will address the rule again in June at the earliest, said Dr. Sherif Zaafran, president of the Texas Medical Board. Zaafran said Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office was consulted and weighed in when making the rule.

[…]

Many advocates hoped the rule would address three main issues: at what point in a medical emergency can a doctor perform an abortion, how can doctors ensure their medical judgments meet the standard of “reasonable medical judgment,” and what legally sufficient evidence must be present to show that an abortion was or wasn’t necessary.

The last one would have helped doctors faced with legal repercussions for performing an abortion — something the medical board can’t protect them from, said Bee Moorhead, executive director of Texas Impact, an interfaith organization that advocates on behalf of some of the state’s largest religious groups.

“It’s not sufficient to fully protect doctors,” Moorhead said. “There’s nothing the board can do to fully protect doctors because of the way jeopardy for doctors is baked into the bill.”

But Moorhead has hope because the board seems open to public comment going forward, and is “obviously making a very deliberate effort to facilitate public participation in this rule making, which is exactly what we had hoped,” she said.