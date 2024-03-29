More on the Paxton deal

This Chron story goes into some detail about how we ended up with the deferred adjudication deal that brought an abrupt end to the Ken Paxton securities fraud trial.

Special prosecutors assigned to the case said years-long procedural delays made it especially hard to win at trial. One of the alleged victims died while the case was ongoing.

“Criminal cases aren’t like fine wine,” said special prosecutor Brian Wice. “They do not get better with age.”

The case was “makeable,” said Kent Schaffer, who withdrew from the prosecution last month, but he and Wice estimated their odds of winning had been about 50-50. That’s why Schaffer said he resurfaced a discussion about a deal with the defense six weeks ago, just before he left.

In recent weeks, Wice and his new co-counsel, Jed Silverman, had narrowed their focus to two more severe felony charges after a key witness, appeared ready to side with Paxton on a third, which accused him of failing to register as an investment adviser.

Wice said they started reading interviews and re-interviewing nearly a dozen witnesses last month, some of whom “hadn’t been interviewed since the Obama administration.”

“As a result of that intensive interviewing and re-interviewing process, we had a sense of what these cases were — more importantly, what they weren’t,” Wice said.

The key witness, Paxton’s former friend and business associate Frederick “Fritz” Mowery, had already testified a decade ago to the Texas State Securities Board that he was the one who erred in not registering Paxton as a security adviser. Following a 2014 investigation, the board reprimanded Paxton and fined him $1,000 for the violation.

Wice acknowledged that testimony was technically public record but said they didn’t learn of the details until a month ago when Silverman re-interviewed the witness. Silverman said the interview elicited a “level of detail that would make it considerably harder for a jury to believe” Paxton knowingly broke the law.

Silverman and Wice described in interviews how the investment-related charges had a clear victim and a clear path to justice, unlike the registration charge, which Silverman described as “really an administrative matter.” Silverman said the victims told prosecutors their top priority was being made whole financially, and as lawyers, they were obligated to take that to heart.

Schaffer said most of the witnesses in the case were hostile to the prosecution and friendly with Paxton. He said the prosecution planned to show in court that Paxton had excelled in a securities course when he was licensed as proof that he should have known better.

Still, he said, there was no knowing if a jury might take pity on Paxton — that they would know he’s guilty but decide that the punishment doesn’t fit the crime.

“To not fill a form out from the state because you thought your federal form was sufficient? And it was (sufficient) up until three months ago?” Schaffer said. “You know, some jurors may feel kind of like look, nobody got harmed. You didn’t do it correctly. He did pay a civil penalty. He’s been punished enough.”

Schaffer added that the charge accusing Paxton of misleading investors might also have been difficult to prove because the law isn’t “crystal clear” about what a person soliciting investments is supposed to tell a potential investor, and Paxton allegedly didn’t lie outright, he lied by omission.

In his view, pretrial diversion was a way prosecutors could make sure there were some guaranteed consequences for Paxton, and it also implied guilt.

“It sends a signal to anybody who is paying attention that this guy obviously did what he’s accused of doing or he wouldn’t be entering into that agreement,” Schaffer said.