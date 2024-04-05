That “Prop A committee”

I mentioned the establishment of a Proposition A committee yesterday, so let’s take a closer look at it.

Tensions flared at Houston City Council on Wednesday, as Mayor John Whitmire and council members clashed over the application of a new charter amendment that allows members to add items to council meeting agendas.

Last November, Houston voters passed Proposition A, an amendment that allows any three council members to come together and add an item to a council agenda, marking a sharp shift from the “strong mayor” system that dominated Houston politics for years.

Since Whitmire has taken office, his administration has created a Proposition A Committee that serves as a platform to review proposals that members want to bring forward.

The city charter does not require a council member to go through the committee in order to add an item to the agenda, but a lack of council feedback on a Wednesday agenda item sparked a heated debate at City Hall about Proposition A and Whitmire’s committee structure.

Council Member Edward Pollard presented an ordinance change that would make it easier for council members to add speed bumps in their neighborhoods. The agenda item was cosigned by Council Members Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Fred Flickinger, Tarsha Jackson and Tiffany D. Thomas.

Whitmire told council at the start of the discussion that while he supported Proposition A, he thought Pollard could have approached the issue in a way that encouraged feedback from other council members, the public and first responders.

He stressed that he thought the item should go through the Proposition A Committee, and said that council members needed to consider the “unintended consequences” of the items they tried to add.

“I just think it would be better if you allowed a public hearing and let your colleagues that are not familiar with the process that you’re trying to correct play a role,” Whitmire said.

Pollard argued that his approach was in line with what voters approved in November and running proposals through committee was not a necessary step.

“That charter change was not meant for committee hearings,” Pollard said. “It was meant for council members to bring any item that is lawful to the agenda at any designated date. That is what it says.”

A city attorney told the council that while items did not need to be heard by the committee before being placed on the agenda, they were subject to the same rules as other agenda items once they were added. Whitmire argued that was the precise reason he believed the committee was necessary.

Since the speed bump item had not been discussed in committee, Whitmire said it required his office and the city’s legal department to rewrite it so that it was legally compliant.