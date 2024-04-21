Weekend link dump for April 21

“I am not Catholic. If the pope thinks my unique dignity has been threatened by taking cross-sex hormones, nuts to the pope. It hasn’t been.”

“Meet the ‘pursuer of nubile young females’ who helped pass Arizona’s 1864 abortion law”.

“I’m of the opinion that if you’re a woman, you should play. If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play. That’s my opinion.”

“Election Data Is Vital to Voting Rights. So Why Is It So Hard to Track Down?”

“Drug shortages in the US have reached an all-time high, with 323 active and ongoing shortages already tallied this year, according to data collected by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP).”

“Federal authorities are investigating the involvement of Chinese organized crime rings in gift card fraud schemes that have stolen hundreds of millions of dollars or more from American consumers.”

“Henry Chadwick understood that, even as he added complex detail to the box score and proceeded to shape the game. He is the only writer inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame, back in 1938. Bill James should be the second.”

RIP, Robert MacNeil, journalist and co-anchor of “The MacNeil-Lehrer Report/NewsHour” on PBS.

“The Quiet Danger of Noise-Canceling Headphones”.

RIP, Eleanor Coppola, Emmy-winning director of the Apocalypse Now documentary Hearts of Darkness, wife of Francis Ford Coppola, mother of Sofia Coppola.

Boban Marjanović, man of the people.

RIP, Ken Holtzman, former MLB pitcher for the Cubs, A’s, and Yankees, who threw two no-hitters, won four World Series, and had the most wins for a Jewish pitcher in MLB history.

“With no audio or video feeds available, I’m one of a few dozen reporters who are essentially sending messages in a bottle to the rest of the world. The only difference between covering this and the last time a former president or vice-president was criminally tried—Aaron Burr’s 1806 treason trial—is that we get to use laptops (though no cell phones) in the decrepit courtroom.”

How creator credits work on television.

“Berliner is wrong. The big media fail—for NPR and others—was not that news outlets chased too hard after the Trump-Russia story and, thus, alienated Trump-ish Americans. It was that they allowed Trump’s no-collusion/no-story hoax to shape the narrative and lost sight of Putin’s act of war and Trump’s treasonous actions. His article is an unintended reminder that the political-media world has forgotten that Russia succeeded in covertly influencing the 2016 election.”

“It did take a kind of courage for Uri to publicly criticize the organization. But it also took a lot of the wrong type of nerve. His argument is a demonstration of contemporary journalism at its worst, in which inconvenient facts and obvious questions were ignored, and the facts that could be shaped to serve the preferred argument were inflated in importance.”

RIP, Whitey Herzog, Hall of Fame manager for the Royals and the Cardinals.

RIP, Carl Erskine, longtime Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher who threw two no-hitters, last member of the “Boys of Summer”, advocate for the Special Olympics.

“Games may be the secret to learning numbers based subjects like math and economics, according to new research.”

“Arizona Republicans Gleefully Shoot Down Democrats’ Attempts To Repeal 1864 Abortion Ban”.

“None of that matters in assessing Porter’s punishment. He broke just about every conceivable NBA and ethical rule around sports betting. His behavior was so far past any cultural betting norm that it’s unfathomable that he could not have known it was a problem. What Porter did is exactly what sports leagues feared when they fought tooth-and-nail against sports betting legalization for decades, until the Supreme Court made the risks inevitable and presented a profit-making opportunity. There’s not a good excuse for an NFL player to sit on his couch and place a few bets from his phone without thinking through it in detail, but one could imagine how a sports-betting marketing blitz and lack of rules education could lead to it. Porter’s actions were untenable in any sport 100 years ago. They stand outside of the industry’s recent developments. Exposure to a lot of DraftKings commercials does not encourage point-shaving.”

If Idaho Democrats think they have a shot at making gains, maybe there’s some hope for us all.

“AI agents, which combine large language models with automation software, can successfully exploit real world security vulnerabilities by reading security advisories, academics have claimed.”

RIP, Dickey Betts, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist and co-founder of the Allman Brothers Band.

RIP, Roger Dicken, Oscar-nominated VFX artist who created and controlled the extra-terrestrial figure that bursts through John Hurt in Ridley Scott’s Alien.

Mariska Hargitay is a mensch.

RIP, Roman Gabriel, MVP and four-time Al Pro quarterback for the Rams and Eagles.

RIP, Stephanie Sparks, longtime host of the Big Break show on the Golf Channel.

Great moments in acronyms.

