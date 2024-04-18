Texas blog roundup for the week of April 15

The Texas Progressive Alliance is ready for some Stormy court action as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has interviews with two of the candidates for the HCAD Board, Pelumi Adeleke and Austin Pooley.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said that police union support of far-right extremists is a threat to public safety.

SocraticGadfly, in an extended review of Stephen Vladeck’s book, talks about the problems with the Supreme Court’s shadow docket.

==========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Texas Highways tells the story of El Paso’s failed theme park Magic Landing.

The Current highlights allegations of unsafe working conditions at Elon Musk’s Boring Company made by its employees.

The TSTA Blog doesn’t think much of Mike Morath’s comic stylings.

Evil MoPac evaluates the Austin of 2024 as a place to live.

Ken Hoffman knows what to do with clickbait listicles.

The Texas Signal reports on UH’s new class on Prince.

