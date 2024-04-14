Astroworld lawsuit update

Drake got himself removed as a defendant.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, in March asked to be dismissed from the lawsuit, arguing he had nothing to do with the festival’s planning or management.

The Canadian rapper was a guest performer at the November 2021 concert , appearing on stage as people were being injured and killed in a crowd crush during festival headliner Travis Scott’s set.

A Harris County district court judge on Wednesday dismissed Drake from the sprawling civil lawsuit over the deadly Astroworld concert .

Others were not so lucky.

A Harris County District court judge whittled down the number of defendants named in a civil lawsuit seeking damages over the deaths and injuries caused by the 2021 Astroworld disaster.

Judge Kristen Hawkins’s April 8 orders didn’t let every company and person out of the massive civil case, however. Apple Inc., the technology giant, and companies affiliated with Astroworld headliner Travis Scott, were denied in their bids to be dismissed, according to court records.

Hawkins’ first round of orders Monday didn’t go into specifics about why some companies were dismissed and others remained.

She signed orders dismissing Eighteentwentysix, a company that produces concert tours; Re: Source Event Group, which designs concert stages; Epic Records, a record label and one of the producers for the concert; and Paradocs, a medical service provider.

Darryl Platt, Live Nation’s director of operations, was also dismissed from the lawsuit, according to court records.

Another order denied Apple Inc.’s motion for summary judgment. Also kept in the case, for now, were Front Gate Ticketing Solutions, a promoter and the concert’s official ticket provider; and four concert security companies: Contemporary Services Corporation, Apex Security Group, AJ Melio and Associates, and Valle Services.

Travis Scott-connected businesses LaFlame Enterprises and Catcus Jack Enterprises also had their requests for summary judgement denied, according to court records.