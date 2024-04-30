Shepherd-Durham project halted

It’s like deja vu all over again.

Houston city officials have put the brakes on the middle piece of a planned redesign of Shepherd and Durham drives along the edge of the Heights, a decision that community officials and others say puts millions of dollars destined for the city at risk. Rumored for weeks, and predicted by critics of Mayor John Whitmire’s transportation policies, the city’s decision to not support any plan that removes lanes along the parallel, four-lane-wide corridors is likely to leave a gap in bicycle lanes along the streets between Interstate 10 and 15th Street. For the segment from near White Oak Bayou to north of 14th Street, it may also mean that no repairs other than routine maintenance happen in the coming months or years. “The potential exists for the project to be canceled entirely and for its associated federal funding to be reallocated somewhere else in the region,” Anne Lents, chairwoman of the Memorial Heights Redevelopment Authority, told board members, according to a printed copy of a monthly report she delivered Thursday. “At this point, this is out of our direct control as a redevelopment authority. Ultimately, we are an entity of the city and are reliant on the (mayoral) administration and city permitting and approvals to advance projects.” Marlene Gafrick, a senior adviser to Whitmire and former city planning department director, confirmed that she told the redevelopment authority, which is building the project with local and federal funds, that it would receive city support — and permits — only if it redesigned the project. The two criteria Gafrick gave the redevelopment authority, which also operates a tax increment reinvestment zone, is that the project “maintain the original lane widths and number of lanes” and maintain only 6-foot sidewalks. That conflicts and makes the fully designed project impossible unless the redevelopment adds the cost and complexity of acquiring land, and even then turns planned 10-foot paths into smaller sidewalks that meet minimum requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. […] The phase north of 15th won $25 million in federal funds, which officials in 2020 credited to U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Houston, who until redistricting represented the area north of 14th as part of his oddly shaped district in northeast parts of Harris County. In 2020, a wide swath of officials — including U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, then-Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis and then-state Sen. Whitmire — submitted letters in support of the project. “The reconstruction of Shepherd and Durham are critical components of the transportation infrastructure of the City of Houston,” Whitmire’s letter said. Still, construction has frustrated some businesses and drivers, as the work has kept Shepherd and Durham limited to two lanes at times, cut off some local streets and led to abrupt loss of electricity and water as lines are repaired or replaced. What is uncertain, Lents told board members, is the way ahead for the center segment. Officials planned to ink a deal with a construction company by the end of September. If the work does not proceed, she said, the redevelopment authority and the city would have to go back to the Houston-Galveston Area Council to revise its funding plan. That means the region’s Transportation Policy Council would need to reapprove the project, at a time when Houston is sparring with the regional board about its representation on the council. “In other words, triggering additional H-GAC action creates risk for the project’s existing federal funding,” Lents said. That regional process, she said, could end with Shepherd-Durham unable to spend its money on time, H-GAC sending the money to another project in the Houston area and Shepherd-Durham at an indefinite standstill. Effects, however, might move far from the Shepherd-Durham corridor, as Whitmire officials pause other projects that could face the same challenges. A major rebuild of sidewalks in Kashmere Gardens and Gulfton also relies on potentially narrowing some streets, as does a planned redesign of Telephone Road and many of Metropolitan Transit Authority’s bus and light rail projects. Those projects either have or hope to receive competitive federal funds, which because of the Biden administration’s focus on climate and infrastructure are available. Drawing a hard line and not eliminating any vehicle lanes, however, might make Houston less competitive, said Kevin DeGood, director of infrastructure policy at the Center for American Progress. “Federal grant programs are very competitive,” DeGood said. “And the Biden administration is naturally going to prioritize projects that align with their vision and goals.”

I would have written about this sooner but I had a very full weekend of family business, so here we are. You can start with what I said about the Montrose project being delayed and then turn that up to eleven to get the basic picture. I mean, I really don’t think that a campaign slogan of “I promise to turn down federal dollars for a road renovation project I used to support and in doing so jeopardize future federal infrastructure funds for other projects” is a winner, but what do I know.

The story covers a lot of ground, so let me just add a couple of things. It’s not clear who is actually opposing this phase of the larger project. The story mentions some grousing by businesses but doesn’t provide any names or quotes to go along with that grousing, which is a feature of literally every road construction situation that has ever existed in Houston. Is there an organized opposition or just a collection of malcontents? Or does that even matter and this is all being driven by Mayor Whitmire’s personal preferences, the will of the affected residents be damned? It would be nice to explore that in more detail, for this project and any others that are now subject to mayoral whim.

As for the traffic, I gotta tell you, I spent an entire school year carting home one of my daughter’s classmates, who was in our carpool and who lives in the Garden Oaks area, and I did all of this driving not only while Durham/Shepherd was under construction, but also West 11th at the beginning of it. And honestly, as annoying as any trek through construction is, it just wasn’t that bad from a travel time perspective. Both Shepherd and Durham were down to two lanes for the construction, and that usually meant it took a couple of cycles to get through the traffic lights, but that was about the extent of it. Compared to any of our favorite freeway segments, it was a stroll in the park. I get that it was a pain for the businesses, and for people who lived on some of the side streets when their intersections were closed off, but that’s road construction for you. You live with the mess and get a better driving experience afterwards.

And hey, if you’re at all familiar with the stretch of Durham/Shepherd from, like, Allen Parkway all the way to 610, you know what a moonscape it was before the renovations. It’s so much better now, and your suspension thanks you for it. If you can tell the difference between the three-lane experience and four lanes, I congratulate you on your superior sense of perception. I sure can’t tell.

You know who I bet can tell the difference? The people who live in those surrounding neighborhoods, especially the ones right on Durham and Shepherd. There’s new apartments on Shepherd, and new townhomes and houses on the nearby streets. There were always residents in the area, though I’d guess there are more now, and there are now a lot more places for them to go, places to eat and drink and shop. These streets are now safer for them and their kids to cross, and it’s a lot easier to imagine walking to these places instead of getting in your car to drive a quarter mile and hunt for parking. Funny thing, people who live in neighborhoods like doing things like that. They don’t like cars zooming by at highway speed. If I were living south of 15th Street and saw what my neighbors a few blocks north were getting that I was now not going to get – even just the nice, smooth main streets – I’d be pretty pissed about it. Direct your feedback to the Mayor, y’all.

