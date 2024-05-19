Weekend link dump for May 19

Meet Tonja Stelly, the mother of the only NBA-NHL brother tandem in history.

“For centuries, people have thought of parasites as nature’s villains. They often infect people and livestock. In fact, parasites are by definition bad for their hosts, but today, more scientists are starting to think about parasites as forces for good.”

“But what incentive do Libertarians have to help Trump? Why would the Libertarian Party, long a thorn in the GOP side—for example, forcing runoff elections in Georgia and helping Democrat Jon Tester eke out Senate wins in Montana—give one of the least libertarian Republican nominees in American history their coveted platform?”

“Former President Donald Trump used a dubious accounting maneuver to claim improper tax breaks from his troubled Chicago tower, according to an IRS inquiry uncovered by ProPublica and The New York Times. Losing a yearslong audit battle over the claim could mean a tax bill of more than $100 million.”

RIP, Susan Backlinie, actor and stuntwoman who was memorably the first to be eaten by the shark in Jaws.

“Robot dogs armed with AI-aimed rifles undergo US Marines Special Ops evaluation”.

“A new catalyst made from an inexpensive, abundant metal and common table sugar has the power to destroy carbon dioxide (CO2) gas.”

Ernie Johnson is a mensch.

“What Happens After Supreme Court Rejects Trump’s Absolute Immunity: Mapping 3 Scenarios”.

Maybe we will get more “Shōgun”. Not sure how that will work, but we’ll see.

The main upshot of all this is that “Judge” Aileen Cannon needs to be impeached and removed from the bench.

RIP, David Sanborn, six-time Grammy-winning saxophone player who can be heard on James Taylor’s “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)” and David Bowie’s “Young Americans”, among others.

RIP, Rev. William A, Lawson, civil rights icon, founder of Houston’s Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, father of former newscaster Melanie Lawson.

RIP, Dr. Cyril Wecht, celebrity pathologist who argued against the “lone shooter” conclusion in the JFK assassination.

“Julia Morales, Jenny Cavnar make history as women handling play-by-play on Astros-A’s TV broadcasts“. Good on them both.

“Paul Walter Hauser Is the Lead in an Adaptation of the Greatest Game Show Episode Ever“. IYKYK. If not, click and find out.

Meet your Golden Bachelorette, Good luck, ma’am.

Some strategies for winning on The Price Is Right.

“Even Clarence Thomas Can See That the 5th Circuit Is Just Making Up Nonsense“.

I love this story about how Jenny Lawson found some compelling paintings done by a woman who was a patient at the San Antonio State Hospital in the 1950s. The paintings themselves tell quite the story, but the story of the artist may be forever a mystery. See here and here for some background. It’s a great story.

“Turtle’s Minor League Debut Short Lived As It Is Ejected From Field”.

RIP, Dabney Coleman, Emmy-winning character actor best known for the movie 9 to 5.

