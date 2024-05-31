A brief overview of flying taxis

This was written by the executive director of the Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education, and it answers at least one of my questions about our flying taxi future.

See here for my past blogging on this topic. One question this answers for me is what the service will actually look like, at least in the near term. We may call these things “taxis”, but they’re not going to pick you up at your home or office, and they’re not going to drop you off wherever you want. You will have to go to a designated location to get on, and it will only take you to one or two pre-determined locations, mostly airports in the beginning. (The links about the Archer service in the first paragraph made this clear.) I figured this had to be the case just because it wouldn’t be possible for these things to land except at places that can handle them, which is to say places that could also handle a helicopter. Among other things, this will have an effect on both the cost of the trip – you have to get yourself to the takeoff location, which will either involve a ride or a parking lot – as well as the time of the trip, since you now have two separate pieces to your journey to the airport. Just something to think about, that’s all I’m saying.

The other thing is the safety and regulation of these things. The thought of a flying taxi, or just some pieces of one, falling out of the sky ought to be at least a little terrifying. We would like to minimize the chances of it happening. And who gets to set the rules for where and when these things can operate, and who can operate them, and so forth? If Joby or Archer or whoever wants to make like Uber and just set up shop in Houston, do we have any say over that or are we completely at the mercy of the feds and the Legislature? This doesn’t answer that question, it just points it out in a way I haven’t seen in other writing. We’re expected to get some form of these things here for the FIFA World Cup in 2026. I sure hope Mayor Whitmire has a close personal relationship with whoever will have authority over this, because we’re gonna need it.

Related Posts: