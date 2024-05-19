The brain worm guy submits his petitions

He’ll probably be on the ballot.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the anti-vaccine activist and environmental lawyer, said Monday he submitted more than double the necessary petition signatures to appear on the November presidential ballot in Texas.

Kennedy, the son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, needed to collect 113,151 signatures from registered Texas voters who did not vote in the Republican and Democratic primaries in March.

His application to appear on the Texas ballot included 245,572 signatures, Kennedy said.

The Texas secretary of state’s office must verify that Kennedy met state requirements before his name can appear on the November ballot as an independent. Agency spokeswoman Alicia Pierce confirmed Kennedy’s campaign submitted its ballot application Monday.

Kennedy’s campaign said he will be on the ballot in five states — Utah, Michigan, California, Delaware and Oklahoma — and has collected enough signatures to appear on ballots in Texas and eight other states.

[…]

His views on abortion have shifted several times throughout his campaign. Last year at the Iowa State Fair, Kennedy said he supported a federal ban on abortion after three months of pregnancy but later walked that back after receiving criticism.

Last week, he said on a podcast with former ESPN personality Sage Steele that he opposed any government restrictions on abortion, “even if it’s full term.”

On Friday, he dialed that statement back and said on social media that abortion should be legal until a fetus is viable outside the womb — which is about 24 weeks — but should be banned after that point.