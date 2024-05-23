Texas blog roundup for the week of May 20

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes everyone affected by the recent storms a full and fast recovery as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff had some math-related thoughts about the judge’s decision to throw out a 2022 Harris County judicial election.

SocraticGadfly dropped Part 1 andPart 2 about presidential debate fraudulency of last week.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project noted the death of the kind & effective Galveston activist Roxy Williamson.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Jason Stanford dives into Mike Hixenbaugh’s new book about “objective” journalism.

Deece Eckstein eulogizes the Rev. Bill Lawson.

In the Pink tries to understand some swing state voters.

The TSTA Blog keeps reminding us that Greg Abbott is the root cause of all the school district budget cuts.

Kimberly Mata-Rubio will never stop fighting for her daughter Lexi or any of the other children who were murdered at Robb Elementary.

