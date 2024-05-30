Texas blog roundup for the week of May 27

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes everyone a happy unofficial start to summer as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff is not surprised that no one likes the guidance on abortion provided by the Texas Medical Board.

SocraticGadfly salutes the potential, though not environmentally guaranteed, Endangered Species Act listing for the dunes sagebrush lizard.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said that traitors don’t honor brave service & Memorial Day.

==================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Space City Weather explains what a derecho is.

The New Atlantis uses the proposed I-35 expansion in Austin as an illustration of “induced demand”.

CultureMap previews an imminent docuseries on the history of the Texas Renaissance Festival.

Texas Monthly interviews Colin Allred, and annotates their interview as they go.

Finally, congratulations to the Harris County Public Library system and the Houston Children’s Museum for winning 2024 National Medals for Museum and Library Service.

