Mayor Whitmire wants to get rid of ShotSpotter

Fine by me.

Mayor John Whitmire revealed plans to scrap the city’s $3.5 million ShotSpotter program, positioning Houston as the latest city government to abandon the controversial gunshot detection technology after a brief experiment.

“I think it is a gimmick,” Whitmire told the Chronicle on Wednesday. “I think it was cooked up by contractors and, personally, talking to officers, it doesn’t do any good.”

Houston’s current five-year contract with SoundThinking, the California-based company behind the crime-fighting tool, is set to expire in 2027. When asked if a reevaluation was imminent, the mayor said his mind was already made up on the program’s termination.

“We’re not going to have it,” Whitmire said. “Let me save you some time. I do not support it.”

A SoundThinking spokesperson called Whitmire’s comments “misinformed.” While the company respects the mayor’s decision to not extend the city’s contract beyond its third year, the technology has helped Houston first responders locate dozens of gunshot wound victims since its deployment, the spokesperson said.

“ShotSpotter’s effectiveness can be measured in the difference it makes for each life saved – and for these individuals, the tool was the difference between life and death, not a ‘gimmick,'” the spokesperson said.

[…]

Council Member Julian Ramirez cited the Chronicle’s investigation last year, which revealed that several years into its deployment, the tool has not significantly impacted gun crimes and has contributed to increased police response times within its program areas in Southeast and Northwest Houston.

The SoundThinking spokesperson told the Chronicle the company designed the system to decrease response times to gunfire reports.

“SoundThinking has never claimed to decrease overall response times regarding non-gunfire-related incidents,” the spokesperson said. “The ShotSpotter system is not a cure-all, but when used as a critical tool in a comprehensive gun crime response strategy, it can ensure that first responders get to the scene of an incident quickly and take appropriate action safely.”

New acting Police Chief Larry Satterwhite acknowledged the Chronicle’s findings. Since the department treats every ShotSpotter alert as a top-priority call warranting immediate response, he said, the program has sometimes diverted officers from other 911 calls, such as in-progress burglaries.

Meanwhile, the probability of a ShotSpotter alert leading to an incident report — less than 20% — is about half that of traditional 911 calls, the Chronicle previously reported.

“Lower-priority calls will have to sit and wait until our officers are able to get to that Priority 1 and verify that nothing is happening of urgency,” Satterwhite said. “We only have so many officers in a given area…It does affect response time.”