Texas blog roundup for the week of June 3

The Texas Progressive Alliance says “GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY!GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY!” as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff reacted to the Democratic primary runoffs and the possible election redo from 2022.

SocraticGadfly offers his latest round of thoughts on the possibility of the Presidential race going to the House.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said we should not normalize misery & we must demand our elected officials address the root causes of misery.

===========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Eyewall considers possible scenarios in which this year’s hurricane season won’t suck so much.

The Texas Signal presents a brief history of Pride in Texas.

Equality Texas celebrates the HD146 runoff results.

Progress Texas compiled a list of Pride events for you.

Law Dork reminds us that Justice Sam Alito thinks we’re all chumps.

