Texas blog roundup for the week of June 17

The Texas Progressive Alliance has reported every free luxury vacation it has received from a wingnut billionaire (unlike some Supreme Court justices we could name) as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff reminds you that your school district’s budget crunch is Greg Abbott’s fault.

SocraticGadfly talks about Mark Lee Dickson’s abortion sanctuary city lies and grift.

Stace offers his memories of Tejano Pioneer Johnny Canales, who passed away last week.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project said it is a given Houston’s many license plate monitor cameras will be used for repression in an each-day more conceivable authoritarian situation.

========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Bloggess has another Laura Perea update.

In the Pink would have had some good questions for Martha-Ann Alito, too.

Texas 2036 answers your questions about our electric grid.

The Fort Worth Report eulogizes legendary Fort Worth ISD coach Robert Hughes, the winningest coach in U.S. high school boys basketball history.

Scott Braddock congratulates Dan Patrick and Ken Paxton for handing Donald Trump “one of the most embarrassing losses of his political career”.

The new CityCast Austin podcast talks to Shanisha Johnson, the public relations and volunteer coordinator for Central Texas Juneteenth, and to Evil MoPac about Cybertrucks.

Related Posts: