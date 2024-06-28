Texas blog roundup for the week of June 24

The Texas Progressive Alliance mourns the loss of Willie Mays, the greatest baseball player of all time, as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff notes Greg Abbott’s appointments to a new set of courts intended to avoid Democratic judges for as long as possible.

SocraticGadfly has an initial look at that new Liberal Party spinning off the fraying Libertarian Party.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project says don’t let the right gaslight you from the clear as day threats they are making.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Texas 2036 answers some STAAR questions.

The Texas Signal reports on anti-abortion centers, formerly referred to as crisis pregnancy centers.

Frank Strong is on the scene for the latest book ban shenanigans, this time in Conroe.

City of Yes explores some Juneteenth history.

The Fort Worth Report writes about the latest megachurch sex offender, Robert Morris.

