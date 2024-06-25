Is the Houston Zoo too expensive?

I don’t know how high a priority this should be, but I’ll engage the question.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire is upset about what he thinks are exorbitant costs to visit the city’s historic zoo, and he is vowing to do all he can to drive down costs for consumers.

He’s challenging zoo officials to cut costs at the attraction, while renewing questions about salaries for top administrators at the zoo.

“I don’t need spin or excuses from the zoo,” Whitmire said of the attraction, where tickets for a family of four can easily exceed $100. “It has become too expensive.”

Zoo officials, for their part, said the attraction is affordable and that few visitors pay the full admission price. A spokesperson also noted that the mayor received 500 free tickets to give residents this past January and that none of them have been redeemed. The zoo gives 17,000 single-day tickets to the mayor and Houston City Council members to hand out as they wish.

“We’re a cherished destination for Houston’s diverse communities who visit our zoo to see our incredible animals and award-winning ecosystem habitat,” said Jackie Wallace, spokesperson for the Houston Zoo.

As the mayor ramped up his criticism, Wallace announced that the zoo would be doubling its free day ticket allotment from 10,000 to 20,000 tickets for its July 2, Aug. 6 and Sept. 10 free days. Tickets are available 7 p.m. June 26.

The mayor, who took office in January, said he’s been concerned about zoo costs for years, back when he served in the Texas Senate.

Whitmire said he did not know he had access to the tickets the zoo said were distributed. He later clarified his statement, saying they were given to his community outreach office and handed out to agencies like the YMCA and churches.

Mary Benton, the mayor’s spokesperson, said the office has given away 150 tickets.

Regardless of having free tickets, Whitmire doubled down on his affordability concerns.

“The zoo’s questionable hand out to city officials does not address the fundamental question,” Whitmire said.

[…]

If a family of four booked full-priced general admission tickets this past Thursday for a Saturday trip, they would have paid $63 to $139 to get in the zoo. Unlike some other zoos, the Houston attraction allows outside food and drinks as long as it isn’t alcohol or in a glass container.

That same family of four would have paid between $28 to $108 for a weekend day at the Dallas Zoo and between $38 to $76 at the Austin Zoo.

Wallace challenged Whitmire’s assertion that the zoo is too expensive. She said only 34% of the zoo’s 2.1 million patrons in 2023 paid full price for admission.

The zoo uses dynamic pricing, so a family of four visiting the Houston Zoo would see different ticket prices depending on the day and the time they wanted to enter the park. That price fluctuates based on the children’s ages.

Wallace said tickets are cheaper the further out you book, especially if you’re booking on a less popular zoo entry day.

While some customers pay full price, there are also many free or cheap ways to visit. Zoo members don’t pay full price, Wallace said, and college students, those coming in on school field trips, and those coming on any one of the zoo’s free days enter the park at no cost. Wallace said those with Lone Star Cards can get $9 children and adult tickets.

Despite the number of zoo patrons not paying full price, Whitmire said the zoo needs to be more affordable.

“It’s a public asset and they have out priced many Houstonians,” he said.