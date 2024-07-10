The power situation

Rough times for CenterPoint.

Hurricane Beryl “more heavily impacted” Houston’s electric infrastructure than originally anticipated, the area’s primary electricity provider said Monday in an afternoon press release. The Cat 1 hurricane led to widespread outages affecting more than 2.26 million customers across the Houston metro area, according to the utility’s website. CenterPoint did not provide a timeline for service restoration in the press release, saying its crews are still assessing the damage sustained by its electric systems during the storm. Beryl pummeled Houston early Monday, causing widespread flooding, infrastructure damage and at least four deaths. While customers along unimpacted systems may see power restored quickly, others in harder-hit areas “may experience prolonged outages and should prepare accordingly,” the company said. CenterPoint did not identify which areas should expect to remain without power.

That was from midday Monday. On Monday night, CenterPoint sent out an email saying they hoped to have at least one million customers’ power restored by the end of the day Wednesday. The Chron has more.

CenterPoint Energy estimated Monday evening that it would restore power to 1 million customers by end of day Wednesday, July 10. […] CenterPoint’s outage tracker reported nearly 1.9 million customers affected — down from a peak 2.26 million– on Monday night. A spokesperson said Monday evening it restored power to nearly 285,000 customers on Monday; it is unclear how many of those are temporary restorations. In a statement late Monday afternoon, CenterPoint said it would estimate when power would be restored only after its crews complete a damage assessment. The statement did not address how long the assessment would take; crews must also begin routing power through intact lines and clearing vegetation. After that damage assessment, CenterPoint said it would begin publishing estimates of when power will be restored, with those projections growing more detailed over time. At a press conference hosted by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on Monday afternoon, CenterPoint official Paul Locke said in response to questions that the utility will “have a better idea sometime tomorrow (Tuesday) on the timeline (for) restoration.” “We understand how difficult it is to be without power for any amount of time, especially in the heat,” said Lynnae Wilson, a CenterPoint vice president, said in the company’s prepared statement. “We are laser focused on the important and time-sensitive work that lies ahead.” The company’s statement also noted that “customers in the hardest-hit areas may experience prolonged outages and should prepare accordingly.” It did not specify the areas considered hardest-hit. The number of homes and businesses in the dark is more than double those left powerless during the peak of May’s derecho event, which knocked 922,000 offline. It took six days to restore nearly all of those customers. Monday morning’s outage is the largest total number of Houston area customers without electricity in CenterPoint history, topping the 2.1 million customers who lost power during Hurricane Ike in September 2008.

It took us three days to get our power back in May. I’m hoping we’re among the lucky ones this time, but we’ll see. The number of affected customers was at 1.7 million on Tuesday morning. I may or may not be able to get an update into this post before Wednesday. Hang in there.

