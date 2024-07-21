Weekend link dump for July 21

“Utah’s Republican Governor Spencer Cox has said he won’t vote for Donald Trump in November”.

“Why Abortion Bans Keep Getting Passed, Even Though They’re Unpopular”.

Softball will once again be an Olympic sport in 2028, when the Games are in Los Angeles. The softball games, however, will be in Oklahoma City.

Here’s another story about the abandoned hippos of former Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, the havoc they have been wreaking, and the increasingly desperate attempts to control their population.

RIP, Jacoby Jones, former wide receiver for three NFL teams including the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, with whom he won a Super Bowl.

RIP, Ken Hoffman, longtime Houston culture and food writer and radio personality. His “Drive-Thru Gourmet” reviews of fast food offerings were always fun to read. There’s no one in the local media landscape like him. He will be missed.

RIP, James B. Sikking, actor best known for Hill Street Blues and Doogie Howser, MD.

“But Murray lived in an era of Jim Crow and legalized ethnic terror, and “Mother Maria” lived in Nazi-occupied France. If they could find the courage to live and act in hope, rejecting violence and despair, then perhaps so can we.”

“Alec Baldwin Trial Ends On ‘Technicality’ Also Known As ‘Basic Constitutional Rights‘”.

“The Teamsters are sending a shot across the bow, warning that they remain “far apart” in talks with the studios with less than three weeks to go before their contract expires.”

On the plus side, IATSE has ratified a new three-year deal.

“If you can’t take in this nonsense and say, nope, I’m going to head straight to Milwaukee and make the case against this dangerous degenerate, then you just need to resign or get out of the way and make room for someone who can. No complaining, no whining. Act.”

RIP, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, former NBA player and WNBA coach, father of Kobe Bryant.

That Ingrid Andress National Anthem was pretty wretched, wasn’t it? Didn’t start out all that bad, but I couldn’t listen to it all the way through. Too much secondary embarrassment on her behalf. Anyway, that led me to this list of great National Anthem performances. The 1943 Duke Ellington one was a treat – I loved the snappy tempo (it came in at under a minute!) and the arrangement. I just can’t believe there’s no recordings of Grover Washington doing one of his legendary renditions.

RIP, Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor whose classic The Button Down Mind of Bob Newhart album was recorded right here in Houston, at the now-defunct Tidelands club.

Also, Lou Dobbs has died.

“A new proposal to start the women’s [college] basketball season days earlier than the men’s season could amplify the growing spotlight on the women’s game.”

“Vance was one of only eight Republican senators willing to go this hard for menstrual surveillance by state law enforcement agencies. The other 20 signatories are members of the House and a quick review of the names shows they are mostly hardcore Freedom Caucus types. But think about it: even in the House GOP caucus, they could only get 20 people to sign this thing. That’s how extreme it is. But JD Vance signed.”

RIP, Abner Haynes, AFL MVP running back for the Dallas Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, and others. He also overcame an infamous coin toss error in the 1962 AFL Championship Game.

Happy third anniversary to Nowhere Bookshop.

“One emerging theory by investigators, based in part on the timing and subjects of his online searches, is that the shooter was looking to carry out a mass shooting and that the Trump event’s proximity and timing offered the most ready opportunity.”

Congratulations to Brittney and Cherelle Griner on the birth of their son.

