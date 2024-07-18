Texas blog roundup for the week of July 15

The Texas Progressive Alliance hopes everyone has recovered from Hurricane Beryl and gotten power back as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff wrote lots of things about Beryl.

SocraticGadfly talked about various problems of overuse of AC, and looks straight here at Texans, whether natives, Californicators or other non-natives.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said hurricanes are political.

========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Space City Weather argues that Houston deserves a much better electricity distribution system.

The Eyewall tracked Beryl’s progress to the east and north.

Houstonia tracked essential Beryl coverage.

CultureMap showed how to help wildlife post-Beryl.

The Press gave its props to the Whataburger outage map.

The Fort Worth Report covered the Christian nationalist event at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.

