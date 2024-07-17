PUC launches its CenterPoint investigation

Whatever.

The Public Utility Commission on Monday launched an investigation into CenterPoint’s response to widespread power outages that continue one week after Hurricane Beryl swept through the region, Chairman Thomas Gleeson said.

The commission’s staff will recommend changes CenterPoint can make before the current hurricane season is over, Gleeson said, and it also will report back to Gov. Greg Abbott and legislative leaders in December on potential changes to state law that could help avoid lengthy outages after future storms.

“Part of our mission is to ensure that CenterPoint provides high-quality infrastructure, and I think it’s clear from the events of the past week that the quality of their infrastructure, their ability to maintain that infrastructure, and their communication with their customers has been called into question,” Gleeson said at a news conference with state and local leaders at NRG Arena in Houston.

[…]

Gleeson said he has requested CenterPoint leadership appear again at the commission’s next public meeting, July 25. There are certain areas, such as the company’s communication with its customers, that warrant quicker action, he said.

Others will require legislative fixes. As one example, Gleeson said that other states have allowed utility companies more latitude in trimming and removing trees and other vegetation that could threaten power lines. In Texas, those companies only are allowed to perform such maintenance in the public right-of-way.