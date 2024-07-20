Yeah, COVID is still out there

Not the threat it once was, thankfully, but still a threat.

The arrival of summer is once again coinciding with an uptick in COVID-19 infections in Houston.

Infections are on the rise for the fifth summer in a row in the Bayou City, with hospitals reporting an increase in patients with COVID-19 and the viral load in Houston’s wastewater at its highest level in more than five months. Texas is also among seven states where the virus is circulating at “very high” levels, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The increase is driven by the prevalence of what experts have dubbed the “FLiRT variants,” named for the technical names of their mutations. All of them, including the KP.3 variant that now accounts for 36.9% of infections nationwide, are descendants of the JN.1 variant that was widespread earlier this year.

Experts told the Chronicle that the FLiRT variants appear to be more adept at evading the immunity that someone might have from a COVID-19 vaccine or a prior infection. But the vaccine or an infection should still offer at least some protection, and medications like Paxlovid are still effective at treating an infection caused by the latest variants, experts said.

“People who are vaccinated or (previously) infected still have some degree of immunity,” said Dr. Cesar Arias, the co-director for the Center for Infectious Diseases Research at Houston Methodist. “That’s probably why we see a respiratory illness that tends to be mild in most cases.”

[…]

“We’re not seeing the huge numbers (of hospitalizations) we saw before,” said Catherine Troisi, an epidemiologist at the UTHealth Houston School of Public Health “It’s really a personal assessment of your risk.”