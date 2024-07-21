No more “CenterPointLe$$”

Drivers passing by the I-10 West freeway will no longer see the “CenterPointLe$$” graffiti tag.
Friday morning, city workers removed the words aimed at the utility company’s response to Beryl — a hurricane that left more than 2 million customers without power last Monday. Mayor John Whitmire’s office did not immediate respond to request for comment.
By midday Friday, CenterPoint Energy’s outage map showed less than 4,000 customers without power, restoring about 99% of its consumers’ power.
Not a word about why it was removed? I mean sure, it was graffiti, in particular graffiti in a dangerous-to-reach place, and the city is correct to want to discourage people from mimicking that (though that didn’t seem to stop the “Be Someone” tag). But did they have to rush? I guess the point was made, and now we move on. Whoever did the original artwork, I salute you.