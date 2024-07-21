No more “CenterPointLe$$”

We’ll always have the memes.

Drivers passing by the I-10 West freeway will no longer see the “CenterPointLe$$” graffiti tag.

Friday morning, city workers removed the words aimed at the utility company’s response to Beryl — a hurricane that left more than 2 million customers without power last Monday. Mayor John Whitmire’s office did not immediate respond to request for comment.

By midday Friday, CenterPoint Energy’s outage map showed less than 4,000 customers without power, restoring about 99% of its consumers’ power.