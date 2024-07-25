Could Montgomery County replace CenterPoint?

We’ll see. I’m very skeptical, but I consider this to be an interesting test case of the proposition that CenterPoint’s service area could be reduced.

After Beryl wiped out power in the [Creekside Park] neighborhood and the county, officials within The Woodlands Township’s board of directors and Montgomery County are pushing to have Entergy Texas take over CenterPoint’s service area in The Woodlands.

Entergy Texas was not immediately available for comment.

Up to 75 percent of Montgomery County residents lost power during Beryl. And while both Entergy and CenterPoint both took more than a week to restore power to residents, Entergy had more consistent and accurate communication, The Woodlands Township board director Brad Bailey said.

“It’s not always what you want to hear, but Entergy is very good at saying, ‘We’re going to be out there between the hours of such and such, but we can’t give you a timeline that we’re going to be putting up,'” Bailey said. “The first time (CenterPoint) showed up in Creekside just to do eyes on what they’re dealing with was (July 12) at 5 p.m.”

CenterPoint had 75,000 outages in the county July 11 as Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough began pushing for more accurate updates from the electricity provider.

“Of 12 counties in their power grid, in all but two days, (Montgomery County was) the lowest in activations but the fourth largest in their power grid,” Keough said. “Our ability to communicate with Entergy was much greater (than CenterPoint,)…it was the hardest thing in the world to get to a decision maker.”

Keough said that he has begun working with legislators to see if portions of CenterPoint’s service area, including Sterling Ridge in Montgomery County and Creekside Park in Harris County, could eventually be serviced by Entergy.

“Your voice of wanting to do something in terms of breaking away from CenterPoint is a topic that is of discussion…but it is no small task,” Keough said. “If I had it my way….we’d want all of Montgomery County going over to (Entergy,)” Keough said.

Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to consider reducing CenterPoint’s service territory in greater Houston after Beryl “to make it smaller so maybe they can do a better job of managing it.” But the likelihood of the state diminishing CenterPoint’s territory is low, given the complexity of the undertaking, said Alison Silverstein, an independent consultant who previously worked as a senior adviser for both the PUC and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.