Former Chief Finner says city is trying to bury HPD dropped cases issue

Explosive stuff, with a strong pushback from the Mayor.

Ever since Troy Finner suddenly retired in May, he has kept a low profile.

The former Houston police chief has declined to speak with most members of the media and, aside from a small retirement celebration, rarely appeared in public. Meanwhile, a massive internal investigation continues into the department’s suspension of more than 200,000 cases – a scandal Finner first went public with earlier this year that eventually led to his ouster.

But now, as city leadership prepares to name Finner’s permanent replacement, the 34-year veteran of HPD said he feels compelled to speak.

In a series of exclusive interviews with the Chronicle, Finner said he’s concerned that the city and police department are trying to bury the full details of a disturbing truth he aimed to expose: That the police department in the nation’s fourth-largest city had for almost a decade been routinely shelving investigations into serious criminal activity by labeling them with the code “Suspended – Lack of Personnel,” or “SL.”

“This failure is gonna come back and bite us,” Finner said. “And that’s what I was trying to prevent.”

When Finner was still chief, he pledged to confront the issue head-on. He launched a sprawling internal probe in February and released bi-weekly updates about its progress to the public. He also committed to releasing a full report of the department’s findings, at one point indicating that could happen in early May 2024, shortly before he left.

Finner is worried the department won’t keep those promises now that he’s gone. Updates have dried up, he pointed out. The commander of HPD’s internal affairs department has been reassigned to another division. And the report has yet to come out.

“Agencies all across the country are watching us,” he said. “This is our opportunity to do something and lead the way. So I’m proud to take the blows. But tell the whole story.”

In a brief interview Monday, Mayor John Whitmire rejected Finner’s concerns and insisted that the report would be released soon, though he did not commit to a firm date.

“It’s coming,” he said. “It will be comprehensive.”

The police department did not respond to requests for comment.

Ray Hunt, executive director of the Houston Police Officers’ Union, said he was disappointed Finner had chosen to speak out about the investigation before it was complete. He agreed with concerns that the department has reassigned its internal affairs commander, but otherwise said that Finner is wrong.

“Anyone who believes this is being swept under the rug, I think they’re mistaken,” he said. “HPOU will not allow that to happen, and I’m confident the mayor won’t allow that to happen.”