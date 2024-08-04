Weekend link dump for August 4

“Scientists in Brazil have come up with the first evidence that sharks are being exposed to cocaine.”

“A common ancestor to some of the most widespread animals on Earth has managed to surprise scientists, because its taco shape and multi-jointed legs are something no paleontologist has ever seen before in the fossil record, according to the authors of a new study.”

“What’s more bizarre is that the couch joke was only one of the three most off-putting things Vance has been known for during his first 10 days as a VP nominee, and the only one that wasn’t verified as true.”

Honestly, Flavor Flav being a five-year sponsor of the US women’s water polo team is the best Olympic story I’ve seen so far.

“The likelihood that other technologically sophisticated societies exist is smaller than previously thought, because basic amenities we take for granted on Earth—continents, oceans, and plate tectonics—are cosmically rare.”

“Religious freedom should not be contingent on the next government. It should be off the table. A lot of things should be off the table. Then, and only then, we can vote safely without life having to suck for everybody.”

Army Lt. William L. Calley, Jr., the only U.S. service member convicted in the My Lai massacre in Vietnam in 1968, has died. I recommend you read a little about Hugh Thompson (scroll down to find the item), a helicopter pilot who intervened to try to stop it.

“This is the offer of an extreme immunity. Nothing, though, requires any president to accept it. Instead, a president or candidate for president could openly pledge to waive any immunity from prosecution for any acts done to advance an unofficial objective, even if those acts included the exercise of core presidential authority. Issuing such a waiver could become a ritual in any campaign for president. Kamala Harris should begin that ritual tomorrow.”

“We scared @elonmusk and @DonaldJTrumpJr so much tonight they suspended our account and won’t let us back in. These guys are running scared of the success we’ve had tonight, but we’re not going to quit.”

Norman Padgett, who falsely accused the Groveland Four of rape, has died. I will admit that I had not heard of the Groveland Four before reading that. This Marshall Project story from 2017 was on the same Google results page when I went looking for more, and you should read it. Brace yourself, it’s brutal. As for Padgett, she never recanted her false accusation.

“What Trump Meant by “You Won’t Have to Vote Anymore” Is Weirder Than You Think”.

“The Justice Department’s Inspector General detailed how close Donald Trump and then-Attorney General Bill Barr came on June 1 to invoking the Insurrection Act, which gives the President nearly limitless powers to use the military for domestic law enforcement purposes.”

RIP, Francine Pascal, creator of the “Sweet Valley High” novels.

“Former CNN anchor Don Lemon is suing Elon Musk and his social platform X, alleging a breach of contract and misappropriation of Lemon’s name and likeness, among other claims.”

Boy, some tender, delicate snowflakes sure had their feelings hurt.

“HBO’s Succession looks more and more like the House Of Murdoch, where Patriarch Rupert is fighting with three of his adult children over who will control the family media empire when he passes.”

“Naturally, Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, want to make this story all about Trump.”

“‘Swifties for Kamala‘ ready to speak in 2024 presidential election”.

RIP, Lorna Onizuka, founding member of the Challenger Center, widow of astronaut Ellison Onizuka.

