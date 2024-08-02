The JRR is now the JJR

From the inbox:

The Harris County Democratic Party (HCDP) will announce today that it has chosen to honor the legacy and dedication to the Democratic Party of the late congresswoman, Sheila Jackson Lee by renaming its premiere annual gala in her honor.

HCDP Chair, Mike Doyle, will announce this evening at the Celebration of Life of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee in Houston, with the family’s blessing, that the formerly known “JRR” Johnson/Rayburn/Richards Gala will now be known as the “JJR” – the Johnson/Jackson Lee/Richards Gala.

“On September 28th this fall and moving forward, this largest event gathering of Democrats in the state of Texas will be now known for Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee,” said Doyle. “She not only worked exceptionally hard for the citizens of Congressional District 18 in Harris County, but she unfailingly supported the work of the Harris County Democratic Party to lift Democrats up and down the ballot as a ‘Big D’ Democrat.”

The HCDP Annual Gala began in 1990 to gather the ever-growing Harris County Democratic Party members, elected officials, and candidates under one roof. The namesake initials chosen were to honor two important Democratic Texans: President Lyndon Baines Johnson, and U.S. Representative Sam Rayburn. The first keynote speaker for the event was a then little known senator from Delaware…Joe Biden. In 2006 upon the death of former Texas Governor Ann Richards, the event was renamed JRR in her honor.

“While we are retiring from the title the name of Sam Rayburn, who has a federal building in the US Capital named after him,” Doyle said, “we will have a new annual award entitled the Barbara Jordan/Sam Rayburn Legislative Service Award. These two Texas Legislators’ work helped drive Civil Rights in Texas and nationally. We will continue to honor both his legacy as well as adding another important female Legislator’s legacy who hailed from Harris County’s Fifth Ward.”

The JJR Johnson/Jackson Lee/Richards Gala will take place on September 28th, 2024 at the Bayou City Event Center in SW Harris County. As the premiere political soiree in Harris County each year, the event is crucial to the Democratic Party’s success. In 2020, more votes were cast for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Harris County than in 24 states.