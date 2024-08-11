Weekend link dump for August 11

“That said, although dismissing an idea as weird might be an effective political strategy, journalists have different standards and are committed to the spirit of free inquiry. Let’s take this seriously for a second and ask: Did expanding the franchise by passing the 19th Amendment in 1920 deliver a permanent blow to U.S. economic growth and productivity? Did women crush the American dream like they’ve crushed so many dreams of having “a night out”? Would we (Americans) already be living in a future world of flying cars and thousand-year life spans if we (men/job creators) weren’t always getting nagged to take out the trash?” (Spoiler alert: No.)

“Don’t reward the racist for being a racist.”

“The Man Behind Project 2025’s Most Radical Plans”.

“Chuck Schumer’s ambitious plan to take the Supreme Court down a peg”.

“Elective plasmapheresis for healthy people represents yet another manifestation of the myth of detoxing. Private clinics with varying degrees of oversight offer it, attracting rich medical tourists – even healthy ones.”

“Rudy Giuliani’s bankruptcy case was officially dismissed after his lawyers agreed to end the case”. Good.

“The Harris campaign on Sunday unveiled more than two dozen endorsements from Republicans, including former governors, members of Congress and Trump administration officials.”

“Overall, California is indeed a high-tax-high-service state, but the big difference is that Texas and Florida tax grocery store clerks and janitors way more than they tax millionaires. California taxes them less.”

Honestly, if you’ve never watched The Leftovers, you should. That article will be very spoilery if you haven’t watched it and now want to, so watch first and click later.

RIP, Charles Cyphers, actor best known for the Halloween movies.

“This Olympics Moment Shows Where Anti-Trans Calls to “Protect Women” Have Brought Us”.

“Tim Walz Has a Stellar Record on Voting Rights”.

“Peggy Flanagan could become the first Native American woman governor if Tim Walz steps down”.

“Walz Is A Big And Vocal Supporter Of Access To IVF, Contrasting Vance”.

“But here we’re talking about politics. And in the realm of politics, decency can seem extraordinary. I’m not talking about “civility” or mere politeness, but rather about what it can mean when basic decency and kindness are allowed to guide policy.”

“So, no: The Internet is not real. But the messaging is, and the journalists who spend all day on it pick up on that messaging. It’s millions and millions and millions of dollars in free publicity and good vibes. And that’s exactly what Tim Walz brings to the ticket.”

“Walz, with his cheerful goober dad persona, offers a view of masculinity that is far tougher than that displayed by even the most steroid-inflated men of the MAGA world.”

I don’t know who else needs to hear it, but please make this happen. Thanks. (Update: Alas.)

Here’s that New Yorker story about RFK Jr, which I didn’t make my way through but which contains the “dead bear cub in Central Park” tale.

RIP, Billy Bean, MLB’s Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, second openly gay former player.

RIP, Patti Yasutake, actor best known for Beef and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

“Hollywood Totally Lied to Us About AI: Why Cinematic Cyborgs Are So Much Smarter Than What We Have in the Real World”.

“There’s a recognizable press cycle around inflammatory Netflix specials: right-wingers flock to see their favorite mouthpieces pop off while angry progressives meet the moment online. Being funnier than the ignorant asshole on your phone or TV can feel like a big win for human decency in the moment — but when does pushing back against something slide into giving it free publicity? In the age of ye olde algorithms, it might be sooner than you think.”

RIP, Lisa Westcott, British makeup artist who won an Oscar for Les Misérables.

RIP, Mitzi McCall, actor, comedian, game show panelist. Mark Evanier shares a remembrance.

RIP, Chi Chi Rodriguez, legendary golfer, eight-time PGA tour champ, subject of a classic joke on WKRP in Cincinnati.

RIP, Mike DeGuerin, renowned local defense attorney, brother of fellow renowned local defense attorney Dick DeGuerin, who helped to exonerate Clarence Brandley.

RIP, Cartoon Network’s website.

“Tim Walz’s military record is beyond reproach“.

Related Posts: