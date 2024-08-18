Weekend link dump for August 18

“Vice President Kamala Harris’ announcement of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate has introduced an unexpected issue into our high-stakes political discourse: casual wear.”

“How Paul Wellstone Helped Give Us Tim Walz”.

“It may be that the effort to actually apply this test that the court has handed down will only further illustrate just how fundamentally lawless this opinion is. It’s not only, in my view, wrong as a matter of constitutional theory; I don’t think it sets forth anything like an administrable test, and I think that this next phase will only underscore that set of failings.”

“What is it about Orbán that right-wingers are supporting when they say that they like what he’s done in Hungary?”

“However, a growing body of evidence shows school vouchers have the potential to wreak deep monetary and academic havoc on the children those programs claim to serve.”

“The underlying idea of the internet of animals is to tune into the planet’s hidden phenomena — the flight paths followed by sharp-shinned hawks, the precise fates befalling Arctic terns that die young, the exact landscape requirements of critically endangered saiga antelope — by attaching tiny, solar-powered tracking devices, some weighing less than a paperclip, to all kinds of organisms and even some inanimate objects (glaciers, ocean plastic debris). The inexpensive, globe-spanning system of animal tagging is meant to help scientists understand the precise drivers of global change, and much more, by tracking thousands of tagged animals from space and tying their experiences to the broader impacts facing whole populations or even species.”

“The family of Isaac Hayes is suing Donald Trump and his campaign for continued unauthorized use of the Sam & Dave hit song “Hold on, I’m Coming,” which was co-written by the late soul icon.”

RIP, Maurice Williams, lead singer of Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs, whose #1 hit “Stay” was featured in the movie Dirty Dancing.

“I’m not sure what there is to analyze about how the Kamala Harris campaign is different. What’s different is right there in front of us. I don’t think we can remove from the mix that winning, or at least having an energy that makes it seem like you’re in the hunt is transformative.”

I’d watch a CSI variant on public health officials tracking down the source of a foodborne illness.

“J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk have both been named in a criminal complaint filed to French authorities over alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment” against Algerian boxer and newly crowned Olympic champion Imane Khelif.”

Lock her up.

RIP Frank Selvy, former college and NBA basketball star who in 1954 scored 100 points in a game, still the NCAA men’s record.

“The biggest voting gap is not between never-married men and women, much less married couples. It’s between divorced men and women. Divorced men are 14 points more likely to vote for Trump than their female counterparts. In contrast, single men prefer Trump by 9 points over single women, and married men are only 5 points Trumpier than married women.”

RIP, Wally Amos, better known as Famous Amos, talent agent turned cookie mogul who created those well-known chocolate chip cookies. Mark Evanier shares a memory of him.

RIP, Gena Rowlands, two-time Oscar nominated and three-time Emmy winning actor, wife of the late director John Cassavetes.

RIP, Floyd Newsum, visionary artist and cofounder of the Houston nonprofit Project Row Houses.

RIP, Greg Kihn, singer and guitarist best known for “The Breakup Song” and “Jeopardy”, later famously parodied by Weird Al as “I Lost On Jeopardy”. That’s Kihn himself as the driver of the car at the end of the video.

RIP, John Lansing, former CEO of NPR.

RIP, Peter Marshall, Emmy award winning host of the great game show Hollywood Squares.

