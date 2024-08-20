Not that Bill White

The curse of a common name.

Former Houston Mayor Bill White said he has never been to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, after a New York Times report erroneously included his photo in a list of visitors to the ex-president’s Florida resort, calling the mix-up “embarrassing” for himself and his wife.

A Democrat who served three terms as Houston’s mayor, from 2004 to 2010, White said he and his wife, Andrea White, have received at least a dozen calls since his image was used in a story last month examining the Trump resort’s ties to conspiracy theory promoters, election deniers and ultra-right-wing personalities. He was incorrectly identified as a frequent Mar-a-Lago visitor since Trump left office in 2021, instead of the correct Bill White, a prominent conservative figure in Atlanta.

The former Houston mayor didn’t realize the error until it ran in the Times’ print edition Friday.

“It was embarrassing,” White said Sunday. “I do not have much respect for Mr. Trump because he disrespected the office of the presidency. … I was worried that many people in both parties who share my views on Mr. Trump would think that somehow I had gone to the dark side.”