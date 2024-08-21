HISD releases its accountability ratings

Here they are.

About half of Houston ISD schools saw their state-issued accountability rating jump by one or more letter grades this year, a dramatic improvement in scores following a turbulent first year under state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles.

HISD released its projected campus accountability ratings Monday, though the grades remain preliminary because a Travis County judge issued a temporary restraining order last week blocking the release of the Texas Education Agency’s official 2024 ratings.

Out of HISD’s roughly 265 schools with ratings, 149 improved their A-through-F scores by one or more letter grade, while 87 saw no change and 29 saw their score slip, according to data released by the district.

“We are incredibly proud of what we’ve been able to achieve in one year,” Miles said in a press release. “Across the district, schools delivered significant improvements in student achievement on state assessments. … We will continue to provide high-quality instruction that builds on this growth.”

[…]

HISD said it used the state’s methodology to calculate its scores, and chose to release them despite the wider legal challenges. In early August, HISD released its preliminary scores in aggregate form, but did not publish individual campus scores until Monday.