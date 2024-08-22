DPS will no longer update gender on drivers licenses

What the hell?

Transgender Texans will not be able to change the sex listed on their driver’s licenses, according to a policy change rolled out this week.

Under the new policy, Texans will not be able to change the sex on their licenses unless it is to fix a clerical error. Sheri Gipson, the chief of the Driver License Division at the Texas Department of Public Safety, confirmed the change when reached by phone on Wednesday.

The change comes as conservative states across the country move to make it more difficult for transgender Texans to update their documents with the sex that matches their gender identity. Similar steps have recently been taken in Florida, Kansas and Montana.

Civil rights advocates in Florida argue the move violated federal laws meant to keeping license rules consistent across states, according to The 19th*.

Transgender Texans could previously change the sex listed on their driver’s license by bringing an original certified court order or an amended birth certificate verifying the change, according to an archived version of the Department of Public Safety license website.

As of Wednesday, this information was no longer on the website.

[…]

According to this email, the policy went into effect Tuesday.

“Effective immediately, August 20, 2024, the Department will not accept court orders or amended birth certificates issued that change the sex when it differs from documentation already on file,” Gipson wrote, according to a screenshot of the email sent to The Texas Newsroom.

The email noted that the Office of the Director was reviewing the “validity” of “such documents … to ensure that all state and federal guidelines are being met.”

“For current DL/ID holders, the sex established at the time of original application and listed in the driver record will not be changed unless there was a clerical error. The sex will reflect the sex listed on the primary document presented upon original application that is already on file,” the email read.

“If a first-time applicant presents conflicting documents, such as a birth certificate with a court order requiring a sex change, the sex listed on the original birth certificate will take precedence to record the sex.”