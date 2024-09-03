Texas blog roundup for the week of September 2

The Texas Progressive Alliance hopes everyone had a good Labor Day as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff dissected another poll about the HISD bond referendum.

Socratic Gadfly had two environmental posts of note this week. First was “Big Pharma for Big Bend” and he also talked about issues of World Overshoot Day.

=========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Frank Strong finds a cautionary tale for Fort Bend ISD as it pursues a new highly restrictive library book policy.

Space City Weather answers your questions about summer and storms.

Your Local Epidemiologist answers your questions about the new COVID vaccine.

Texas 2036 reports on the plans to keep cities from running out of water.

In the Pink Texas is busy writing postcards for democracy.

